Visitations Suspended At All Arizona Prison Facilities

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - For the next 30 days, visitation at all Arizona prisons has been suspended. At the end of the 30 days, the suspension will be evaluated.

This suspension applies to all non-contact visitations at facilities run by the Arizona Department of Corrections (ADC) as well as third-party facilities.

No changes have been made to polices regarding written letters or phone calls. During this period, inmates will have access to two 15-minute phone calls per week free of charge.

ADC announced today that with the number of cases of Coronavirus expected to rise in Arizona, the precaution was taken to protect the health of the inmates and their staff and to prevent the spread of the virus.

The decision was also made with the public's safety in mind, as a way to ensure that the prisons remain continuously functioning.

“My top priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all of our employees, inmates and those that visit our complexes,” said Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry Director David Shinn. “Following similar steps taken at the federal level, this action aims to mitigate the risk COVID-19 poses for our facilities.

At the time, there have been no reported of Coronavirus cases within the prisons.

