Local nursing homes on lockdown as coronavirus precaution

Coronavirus

Assisted living communities are taking proactive measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The nursing home in Kirkland, Washington where the coronavirus first ran rampant makes up for over 45% of the country’s coronavirus related deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control have classified the elderly over 80 years old as the most vulnerable to the virus.

At assisted living centers across Yuma, gates are locked.

Visitation is limited.

For the few that are allowed inside, such as employees and those deemed as necessary family, prepare to be met with an ear thermometer, a coronavirus screening questionnaire, and roll up your sleeves to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.

Over at River Valley Senior Living in the Foothills, measures are similar to those during flu season.

River Valley administrator, Daniel Garcia, said their top priority is trying to limit the exposure between the general public and their residents.

"One of the things we decided to do was limit the number of people coming into the community at this time until we have a better understanding of the virus. A lot of the time seniors have co-morbidities. Hypertension, diabetes, kidney issues. All of those things are factors when dealing with a virus," Garcia said.

As research develops on the coronavirus, the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living continues to update guidelines for senior communities.