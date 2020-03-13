APS suspends power shut-offs amid Coronavirus
Customers who have not paid their bills will not be shut off, due to Coronavirus concerns
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the nation continues to take precautions to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus outbreak, most of the public are being urged to stay home.
As a result, Arizona Public Service (APS) will suspend all non-payment related power shut-offs effective immediately.
APS says the company will continue to run safe and reliable service as this pandemic evolves.
