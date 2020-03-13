Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 10:27 am

APS suspends power shut-offs amid Coronavirus

Screen Shot 2020-03-13 at 10.26.05 AM

Customers who have not paid their bills will not be shut off, due to Coronavirus concerns

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the nation continues to take precautions to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus outbreak, most of the public are being urged to stay home.

As a result, Arizona Public Service (APS) will suspend all non-payment related power shut-offs effective immediately.

APS says the company will continue to run safe and reliable service as this pandemic evolves.

Visit their website for more information.

News / Yuma County

Aziza Shuler

Aziza Shuler joined KYMA in March 2019 wearing many hats including the newest anchor and producer for FOX 9, as well as a multi-media journalist for KYMA.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply