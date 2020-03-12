Yuma mayor releases statement on coronavirus

Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls issued the following statement Thursday on the status of the coronavirus:

"At this time, Yuma has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus. The truth is, like the transmission of the flu virus, Yuma will eventually have the COVID-19 virus. We need to make sure this does not cause panic in Yuma. By taking personal responsibility, utilizing common sense and following proactive measures, we can minimize its impact on ourselves and the community. Using an abundance of caution for ourselves, families and coworkers, we can protect our immune-compromised community, our elderly and our infants.

The City of Yuma is taking an abundance of caution as well. We are working with federal partners such as the Center for Disease Control and the White House, the State of Arizona, the Yuma County Health Services Department and health providers like Yuma Regional Medical Center to stay informed with accurate and timely information. We utilize this information to make decisions impacting the community like the need to modify or cancel any of our City events. Acting with that abundance of caution, the City will cancel the Music on Main event scheduled for this Saturday, March 14.

Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls

The health, safety and well-being of our residents is always a foremost concern for us. In large events, increased chances of exposure may supersede the benefits of the event and its importance into the Yuma way of life.

The City continues to monitor and follow the recommendations of county and state health agencies, and is prepared to act concerning City events beyond March 14 should those recommendations warrant action.

In the meantime, we should also keep in mind that cancelling of events and changing of behaviors can affect local business. I ask everyone to use common sense while applying these proactive measures and to keep supporting our local businesses.

Let’s remain calm, work together for everyone’s health, and enjoy living in Yuma."