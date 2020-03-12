Disneyland in Anaheim to close parks starting Friday due to Coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland has announced that it will be closing its flagship California theme parks due to Coronavirus concerns.

Disneyland Resort and Disney's California Adventure will close beginning the morning of March 14th and remain closed throughout the entire month.

The announcement comes after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced an executive order to cancel events where large gatherings of people will be taking place.

Hotels at the theme park will remain open until March 16, giving guests the chance to make any necessary travel arrangements.

Downtown Disney will remain open.

As far as employees, Disneyland announced that it will continue to pay cast members during the closure.

Disneyland will be working with guests who want to make changes to reservations or arrangements as well as providing refunds.