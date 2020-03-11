Out of toilet paper? Nothing in the store? Here are some alternatives

Coronavirus

You're standing in the toilet paper aisle ready to get your favorite roll in what was once an afterthought, when all of a sudden you realize that there is no two-ply available. In fact, all of the toilet paper rolls are gone.

It's happening to across the country, leading to bewilderment, and then a Google search that explains why people are going crazy buying TP.

Well, here are some alternatives in case you really have to go.