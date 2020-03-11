Skip to Content
Coronavirus
Out of toilet paper? Nothing in the store? Here are some alternatives

You're standing in the toilet paper aisle ready to get your favorite roll in what was once an afterthought, when all of a sudden you realize that there is no two-ply available. In fact, all of the toilet paper rolls are gone.

It's happening to across the country, leading to bewilderment, and then a Google search that explains why people are going crazy buying TP.

Well, here are some alternatives in case you really have to go.

  1. Paper - If you're in a pinch, paper is an option. We're talking paper wipes, even newspaper. It's a little messy, but it's better than nothing.
  2. Bidet - You've probably heard of these before. They're mainly popular in Europe, but they're becoming more popular in the U.S.
  3. Sponge - Hey, it was popular in the days of Ancient Rome. Just make sure you don't share it with anyone else.
  4. Rags - Old rags are best. Just throw them out when you're done.
  5. Cotton balls
  6. Receipts - especially the ones that you would rather forget.
