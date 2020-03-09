Apple: It’s safe to clean iPhones with alcohol wipes

Coronavirus

(KYMA, KECY) - It may seem obvious, but Apple is letting customers know how to clean their phones amid the recent coronavirus outbreak.

The company posted on their website, listing ways to clean your Apple products.

Apple says using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox disinfecting wipes can be used on iPhones, advising to avoid getting moisture on any opening.

Endgadget reports Apple had previously advised against using anything other than water to clean its products.

However recent health news has raised fears regarding one of the most germ-ridden objects in one's possession.

