Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 5:46 pm

Apple: It’s safe to clean iPhones with alcohol wipes

MGN_1280x720_90910P00-OLAIG
MGN

(KYMA, KECY) - It may seem obvious, but Apple is letting customers know how to clean their phones amid the recent coronavirus outbreak.

The company posted on their website, listing ways to clean your Apple products.

Apple says using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox disinfecting wipes can be used on iPhones, advising to avoid getting moisture on any opening.

Endgadget reports Apple had previously advised against using anything other than water to clean its products.

However recent health news has raised fears regarding one of the most germ-ridden objects in one's possession.

Follow this link for the latest coronavirus update.

News

Ericka Conant

Ericka Conant has served as a Digital Content Producer since October 2019. Originally from El Centro, she calls the Desert Southwest her home.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply