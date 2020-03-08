California releases coronavirus guidlines for public spaces

Coronavirus

For schools, colleges, and public events

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California officials issued new guidelines to public spaces in a response to coronavirus spreading.

"School districts must prepare for these scenarios so that parents and children can plan for what would happen if their local school faced closure,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

"Already, we are seeing how this outbreak is having significant economic impact on families, workers, businesses and communities across California."

So far in California there have been 88 positive cases for the coronavirus and one death.

For your daily Coronavirus update including Arizona news, follow this link.

Guidelines for Large events

The California Department of Heatlth (CDPH) recommends event organizers create an emergency plan for how to modify, cancel, or postpone their mass gathering or large community event if a coronavirus outbreak happens in their community.

For a full list of mass-gathering guidelines, follow this link.

Guidelines for schools

The CDPH says school administrators should immediately take steps to slow the spread of respiratory infectious diseases, including the coronavirus.

They Say all students, families, and staff should take everyday preventative actions.

Guidelines for Higher Education

The CDPH urges campus administrators to take steps to slow the spread of the virus, with steps such as sending sick individuals home immediately.

Measures include developing communication plans with the campus community, and to enhance cleaning consistent with CDC guidelines.

For a full list of guidelines, click here.