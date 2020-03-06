Passenger from quarantined cruise ship dies

Coronavirus

Test kits from 100 other passengers now being tested

NEAR MONTEREY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A passenger from a previous voyage aboard the Grand Princess has died from coronavirus.

The passenger is identified as an elderly man from Placer County, California. He was on the cruise ship in February when it left San Francisco bound for Mexico.

Health officials say two other passengers from the trip are hospitalized iwth the virus in northern California.

The ship was stopped in international waters off the coast of California on its return from Hawaii.

Meanwhile, test kits from 100 of the 3,500 people aboard are now in a lab being tested. The results could be available as soon as Friday afternoon.