CDC: Older adults should stay at home

(KYMA, KECY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is advising older adults should avoid crowds.

Yes, that includes weekly religious services.

The CDC says older people are twice as likely to have a serious coronaivirus illness if infected.

This because older adults are more likely to have underlying health conditions that make it harder to recover from the illness.

Due to this the CDC is encouraging older people with severe chronic medical conditions to "stay at home as much as possible."

Those over 60 are strongly urged to avoid activities involving large crowds, such as airplane travel, movie theaters, shopping malls, and even attending religious services.

