Cal Fire captain murdered, investigation ongoing

RAMONA, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was killed in Ramona, California, earlier this week.

Authorities identified the victim as Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi. She worked in Menifee in Riverside County.

A procession of first responders paid tribute in a procession as her body was taken to the medical examiners office.

The crime was reported just before 9:00 p.m. on Monday.

The sheriff's department said a 50-year old-woman was stabbed inside a home, and they didn't release any information on a motive or suspects.