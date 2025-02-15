Skip to Content
California teen rescued from mine shaft after ropes break

Cal Fire NEU via Storyful
today at 11:06 AM
Published 11:21 AM

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A 16-year-old boy was safely rescued from a vertical mine shaft in Placer County, California, on Monday, February 10, according to footage released by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

According to officials, the incident occurred when the teen and his friends were exploring a horizontal mine shaft and attempted to rappel down a vertical section using household ropes.

During their ascent, the rope snapped, causing the teen to plummet approximately 30 feet.

Unable to climb out, he became stranded on a precarious ledge, prompting the rescue operation, Cal Fire said.

Officers used a complex rope system and air monitoring to reach and secure him, and transport him to a local trauma center.

The rescue took place in a tight, challenging environment 180 feet inside the mountain, officials said.

Footage shows the rescue unfolding in Placer County.

CBS News

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

