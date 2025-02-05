California firefighters rescue young woman from house fire

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Dramatic video shows a remarkable rescue as firefighters in California save a young woman's life from a burning home.

An incredible moment caught on camera: A fire crew with the San Bernardino County Fire rescues a special needs victim after the family's home caught fire.

"I just prayed and prayed and said, 'Lord, give them the strength so that they have to do what they have to do,'" said Elizabeth Romero, the young woman's mother.

Romero remembered those agonizing moments of desperation outside her home on Valencia Avenue on Tuesday, a day after her home caught fire.

According to the fire department, the call came in around 11:00 a.m. Two people inside were able to escape.

Captain Nic Rurner was one of the first crews to respond, but he says they were unaware someone else was still trapped inside.

"My crew and I immediately made entry into the structure and pushed down the hallway. We had heavy smoke and heat and fire blowing from on top of us," Captain Turner shared.

Turner says in the middle of it all and with no visibility because of the smoke he was able to somehow hear a scream behind a bedroom door.

"I grabbed the girl and said, 'Don't worry, I got you. I'm not going to let you go,'" Turner detailed.

At the same time, another fire crew outside the home was able to find the victim's bedroom window, thanks to Romero's help.

"My daughter is nonverbal and I remember yelling her name out," Romero expressed.

"Any time you hear my daughter is in there or son. Most of us are dads. When you hear that, it takes everything up a notch," said Captain Greg Soria with San Bernardino County Fire.

The young woman was carried out and taken to the hospital as fire crews directed their focus on the flames.

Turner said there was damage on his helmet during the rescue: "We start to see around 500 degrees...some damage to our mask and helmet. It was hot."

Romero sends this message to those she calls her heroes, "Thank you so much," and says her daughter is stable and recovering in the hospital.