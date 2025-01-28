Skip to Content
Surveillance video suggests Eaton Fire was sparked by a power line

today at 7:20 AM
Published 7:33 AM

GLENDALE, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - New surveillance video suggests the deadly Eaton Fire may have been sparked by one of Southern California Edison's (SCE) power lines.

The new video was obtained by the law firm Edelson PC from a gas station nearby and revealed in a New York Times report on Monday.

Attorneys for Edelson allege that the edited video shows arcing and sparks falling onto the dry hillside. A few minutes later, there is a flash of light, and within 10 minutes, the hillside begins to burn.

During court hearing on Monday, Edelson PC has submitted a supplemental filing in support of its efforts to prevent SCE from destroying any critical evidence as authorities work to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Edelson said they are asking a court to expand its existing order to encompass key physical evidence of the cause of the fire shown in the video.

