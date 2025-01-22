Los Angeles district attorney announces sex trafficking charges

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is holding a press conference Wednesday.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference is to "announce felony charges in a sex trafficking case."

The press conference will also address how the DA's Office and "its partners are working together to combat human sex trafficking" in the county.

The press release says Hochman will be joined by "local and federal prosecutorial and law enforcement officials."

