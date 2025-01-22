Skip to Content
California News

Los Angeles district attorney announces sex trafficking charges

By ,
today at 11:12 AM
Published 11:24 AM

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is holding a press conference Wednesday.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference is to "announce felony charges in a sex trafficking case."

The press conference will also address how the DA's Office and "its partners are working together to combat human sex trafficking" in the county.

The press release says Hochman will be joined by "local and federal prosecutorial and law enforcement officials."

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

NBC News

