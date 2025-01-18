Firefighters battling California wildfires receive free laundry services

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Firefighters battling wildfires in California are receiving support from the community, including free laundry services at the Ocean Park Laundromat in Santa Monica.

Firefighters have been working long hours battling the devastating fires in California.

In an effort to give back, a laundromat was closed to the public for seven hours on Friday and Saturday to offer free laundry service.

Hundreds of firefighters from various departments have already taken advantage of this offer, with more expected.

This initiative aims to alleviate some of the challenges firefighters face, such as managing laundry while away from home.

"If they come off these hours, we still give 'em free wash if we are around. Free wash dry," said Ben Khoe, owner of Ocean Park Laundromat.

"We appreciate everything that's being done for us. Everybody's been super, super nice, so it's been really great," said Chris Zammarelle, a firefighter from Oregon.