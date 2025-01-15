CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hollywood sign unaffected by wildfires

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - As the Sunset fire began tearing through Runyon Canyon in the Hollywood Hills last Wednesday, an AI-generated photo of the Hollywood sign ablaze rapidly circulated on social media.

As just one misinformation surrounding the Los Angeles-area fires spreading on social media, and experts warn that false information during natural disaster events disrupts recovery efforts and harms community trust.

Aerial footage showed the Hollywood sign still standing and still intact, as of Tuesday.