Skip to Content
California News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hollywood sign unaffected by wildfires

By ,
today at 7:28 AM
Published 7:42 AM

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - As the Sunset fire began tearing through Runyon Canyon in the Hollywood Hills last Wednesday, an AI-generated photo of the Hollywood sign ablaze rapidly circulated on social media.

As just one misinformation surrounding the Los Angeles-area fires spreading on social media, and experts warn that false information during natural disaster events disrupts recovery efforts and harms community trust.

Aerial footage showed the Hollywood sign still standing and still intact, as of Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content