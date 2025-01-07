Skip to Content
Gusty winds sweep across parts of California

today at 6:09 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Gusty winds continue to sweep across some parts of California as a wind advisory remains in effect for some areas until Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the advisory covers San Francisco, the East Bay, the North Bay Interior Valleys, and the Santa Cruz mountains.

So far, the winds have knocked down trees, blown unsecured objects and caused power outages.

Officials are urging residents to secure outdoor furniture, avoid driving high-profile vehicles, and stay alert for debris on roadways.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

