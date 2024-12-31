Preparations underway for 136th Annual Rose Parade

PASADENA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It's crunch time in Pasadena ahead of the 136th Annual Rose Parade.

Volunteers were busy Monday putting final touches on the fabulous floats that will make their way down Colorado Boulevard on New Year's Day, and the city is finalizing its heightened security measures before the Rose Parade steps off.

The floats will be judged on Tuesday and then placed in the parade lineup for their journey down the five-mile route.

Already, the stands are lining Colorado Boulevard, just waiting for thousands to take their seats, and no parking signs and vehicle barricades are in abundance throughout the city.

For those who don't have a ticket to sit in the stands, families can begin camping out along the sidewalks beginning Tuesday and many have already marked their spots.

But, public safety is the city's number one priority. Officials say there will be more than 1,000 police units patrolling the parade's route, with advanced technology and monitoring behind the scenes.