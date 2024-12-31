CHP arrests two suspects for allegedly stealing two GMC trucks from a Nevada dealership

GLASSEL PARK, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Two separate California Highway Patrol (CHP) pursuits of two GMC trucks reported stolen from a Nevada dealership ended Monday afternoon as both pursuits ended in the Los Angeles area, with both suspects in custody.

KCAL News caught aerial footage of one of the pursuits, a gray GMC truck that recklessly sped along freeways in the Eagle Rock and Glendale area, and ended after a short foot chase on surface streets near USC. The suspect was taken into custody.

CHP Sgt. David Celaya said the dealership where the trucks were stolen from Sunday night had been tracking vehicle locations. Officers were able to catch up with the suspects, who were traveling together, on the 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita Monday afternoon.

"We initiated an enforcement stop on [the gray GMC truck] and the driver decided to flee recklessly," Celaya said. The driver of the black pick up truck fled in another direction.

Aerial footage caught the driver of the gray truck traveling at high speeds on the 5 Freeway, swerving in between traffic and traveling in and out of freeway shoulders, nearly hitting other vehicles. The driver was taken into custody after running out of his truck near Halldale Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard.

The driver of the other black stolen truck exited the freeway in the North Hollywood area, came to a stop and was taken into custody at Saticoy Street and Lankershim Boulevard.