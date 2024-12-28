Skip to Content
California News

Santa Cruz city leaders provide update on wharf’s future

NBC
By ,
today at 9:58 AM
Published 10:09 AM

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Santa Cruz city leaders Friday morning provided an update on the future of the damaged Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf.

As demolition of the remaining parts of the wharf continued, leaders said there's currently no timetable for reopening the popular location.

They also said there hasn't been a decision on whether or not to rebuild the lost portion.

The update came just a few days after 150 feet of the popular wharf fell off into the water due to strong waves.

That section had already been closed off since last January and was under construction at the time of the collapse.

Three workers fell into the water during the collapse, with two being stranded on the debris before being rescued. The third worker reportedly was able to swim to safety.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content