Santa Cruz city leaders provide update on wharf’s future

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Santa Cruz city leaders Friday morning provided an update on the future of the damaged Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf.

As demolition of the remaining parts of the wharf continued, leaders said there's currently no timetable for reopening the popular location.

They also said there hasn't been a decision on whether or not to rebuild the lost portion.

The update came just a few days after 150 feet of the popular wharf fell off into the water due to strong waves.

That section had already been closed off since last January and was under construction at the time of the collapse.

Three workers fell into the water during the collapse, with two being stranded on the debris before being rescued. The third worker reportedly was able to swim to safety.