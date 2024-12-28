Skip to Content
California News

California resident wins the $1.22 billion Mega Millions jackpot

By ,
today at 9:41 AM
Published 9:47 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One person in California got a late Christmas gift from Santa: The $1.22 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

The winning ticket from Friday's drawing was was sold at Sunshine Food and Gas in Cottonwood.

The $1.22 billion jackpot is the the fifth-largest in the history of the game. The cash payout is an estimated $549.7 million.

California is one of eight states where players can take home the maximum amount because there is no tax on lottery winnings.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content