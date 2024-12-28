California resident wins the $1.22 billion Mega Millions jackpot

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One person in California got a late Christmas gift from Santa: The $1.22 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

The winning ticket from Friday's drawing was was sold at Sunshine Food and Gas in Cottonwood.

The $1.22 billion jackpot is the the fifth-largest in the history of the game. The cash payout is an estimated $549.7 million.

California is one of eight states where players can take home the maximum amount because there is no tax on lottery winnings.