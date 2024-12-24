TSA in California arrests traveler carrying fireworks and weapons

LOS ANGELES (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A woman tried to travel through the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) with fireworks.

The TSA found 82 firecrackers as well as three knives, two replica firearms and pepper spray inside her carry-on bag.

Police interviewed the woman and confiscated the fireworks as explosives are never permitted in luggage whether checked or carried on.

However, knives, replica firearms and small amounts of pepper spray can be put in checked bags for domestic flights.