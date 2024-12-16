Slick roads in California prompts chain installation

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Slick roads in the Sierra have led to chain controls on and off all weekend long.

"It's been pretty nonstop...it's been a lot of work," said John Major, a chain installer.

A crisp December morning along Interstate 80 (I-80). Underneath the snow covered High Sierra-Nyack exit sign, Major works to slip on for the many drivers who need help, and the last 24 hours have been a bit rough.

"A lot of rain. It seems like I've been working in the rain more than the snow," Major shared.

But Major has done this for decades. With over 40 years of experience, he's seen a lot, and if you're passing through a checkpoint, he says, "Slow down. Generally, most of the traffic...is going way too fast for conditions."

100 feet up the interstate stands John Darrow, another chain installer.

"I've got on like six layers of clothes. It's all insulated, and you just work as long as you have traffic," Darrow remarked.

Darrow explained that chain installer shifts can be anywhere from a few hours up to a full 24 hours.

"We had a little bit of storms in November, around Thanksgiving, and then this is kicking in pretty good...Everybody's driving good, we haven't had a lot of wrecks, it's just been a tremendous amount of snow, and they just couldn't keep up with it, with all the snow equipment," Darrow added.

The road slick with shifting conditions throughout the night and day as storms have come and pass, and temperature have shifted dramatically.

Weathering all of those conditions chain installer are prepared, they're certified by Caltrans, with safety checks and yearly licensing.

They explain the work can be grueling, but the people they serve and the dollars they earn are the reasons they keep coming back.

Words of advice from chain installers with decades worth of experience: Take it slow as safety is the name of the game.