At least five people injured in tornado that touched down in California city

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Officials confirm at least five people were injured in the tornado that touched down in Scotts Valley, California, Saturday.

The EF1 twister hit just before 2:00 p.m. Pacific, with an an estimated peak wind of 90 miles-per-hour, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It traveled about 30 yards, severely damaging the city's Main Street and Retail District.

The area was expected to be closed at least through this morning as crews assess damage, and PG&E works to make repairs and restore power.

Officials say of the at least five people injured in the tornado, most if not all were in vehicles that were tossed or moved by the vortex.

Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while two refused treatment at the scene.