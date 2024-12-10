Skip to Content
California News

Strong winds contribute to the spread of a wildfire in Malibu

NBC
By ,
New
today at 6:04 AM
Published 6:16 AM

MALIBU, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Strong winds continue to contribute to the spread of a wildfire in Malibu, California.

The fire broke out on Monday night in Malibu Canyon, just before 11:00 p.m. It spread rapidly on hillsides a few miles from Pepperdine University.

The blaze was originally estimated at just 10 acres, but grew to more than 1,600 acres in less than three hours.

A high volume of brush in the area and strong Santa Ana winds led to the potential for the blaze to continue to spread rapidly.

According to fire officials, the evacuation order are encompasses about 6,000 people and more than 2,000 structures.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content