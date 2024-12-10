Strong winds contribute to the spread of a wildfire in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Strong winds continue to contribute to the spread of a wildfire in Malibu, California.

The fire broke out on Monday night in Malibu Canyon, just before 11:00 p.m. It spread rapidly on hillsides a few miles from Pepperdine University.

The blaze was originally estimated at just 10 acres, but grew to more than 1,600 acres in less than three hours.

A high volume of brush in the area and strong Santa Ana winds led to the potential for the blaze to continue to spread rapidly.

According to fire officials, the evacuation order are encompasses about 6,000 people and more than 2,000 structures.