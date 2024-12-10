Fans in Los Angeles camp out ahead of Billie Eilish’s upcoming concert

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - All over the country, Billie Eilish fans have been camping out for days, sometimes weeks, ahead of her concerts.

Her Los Angeles concert is almost a week away, and the first fan put up her tent five days ago.

"I love Billie so much...I'll do anything for her," said Ariana Jackson, a fan of the singer.

Ariana Jackson was the first one to pitch a tent and wait for the December 15 show at the Forum. Jackson got there on December 5.

"Last year, they started two weeks early so this time we wanted to be first line," Jackson shared.

General admission tickets don't guarantee a seat, so she want to be as close as she can, and she is not alone.

Tent after tent popped up behind hers next the Forum, but unlike her tent, no one was inside most of them when we were there.

Jackson says fans keep an eye on each other's tents as some go to work during the day, including Jackson, who works at at a clothing store.

Parking enforcement warned that vacant tents that blew onto the streets, causing a driving hazard, might be removed. However, they are allowed on the sidewalks.

"It's crazy! I don't even understand what the purpose of this is for," said Phil James, a neighbor who gets his daily walks in around the Forum.

James said he's surprised to see so many camping out for a concert, but when he found out who's concert people are putting up their tents for, he said, "Oh, ok...I can see that."

For Jackson, it was all worth it. When asked if she was giving the spot up, Jackson said, "No."

Later on Monday, police made the Billie Eilish fans take down their tents