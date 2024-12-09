Syrian community in San Francisco celebrate fall of the Assad regime

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The downfall of the Assad regime that has been in power in Syria since the 1970s is being felt around the world, with people gathering in San Francisco on Sunday after the historic moment.

"We thought it was important to organize an event to celebrate the victory of the Syrian people against a tyrant," Firas Arodaki, the event organizer.

Arodaki says he is a syrian activist and helped organized this gathering near City Hall in San Francisco.

"Living under Assad for me for 24 years, Bashar Assad, his father 10 years before through the revolution 13 years, 14 years unbelievable. I am very shocked suprisingly, positively shocked," Arodaki expressed.

"It's a great moment triumph for the Syrian people after five decades of the Assad tyranny. Finally, we can say the Syrian people are free," said one attendee.

Syrian rebels captured the city of Damascus and brought down the Assad regime that has ruled the country for generations.

"A bunch of people are celebrating because, as of [Saturday], Naid Bashir Assad is no longer the president of Syria. He has fled. The people are free," said Youman Horta with the Syrian American Council. "I'm an American. I have always had my freedom, but I'm very privileged, but for us as Syrians and Americans who have family back in Syria, it means they no longer have the fear of being potentially imprisoned or to not speak freely."

"It's a celebration of a new beginning...Yes, there is a lot of work still ahead of us, but at least we are rid of a brutal criminal regime," said Maya Fallaha, an attendee.

Fallaha says it's an emotional moment for many adding, "In April 2011, we came out here, a few Syrian activists. We're supporting the Syrian revolution back home, and it feels surreal to be out here now to finally celebrate that goal."

"They are sick of destruction they want to rebuild their country, country they want to build a democratic system," Arodaki shared.