California authorities arrest man in connection with the death of his teenage brother

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A man in Newbury Park, California was taken into custody last week in connection to the death of his teenage sibling.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department (VCSD), officers initially responded to a call in the area of Jeanne Court and Gerald Drive after a teenager in the home suffered blunt force trauma.

According to police, the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Zuberi Sharp, was taken into custody, while naked, on a nearby high school football field.

"There were other calls for service that were generated at the high school, which then prompted us to respond to that location, and then, the suspect was then apprehended and taken into custody," said Deputy Sheriff Ashley Barrios with the Thousand Oaks Police Department (TOPD).

The 15-year-old boy later died at a hospital.

Family members said Friday that the suspected attacker and victim are brothers.

Details about what led to the deadly chain of events were not immediately available, but authorities said there is no threat to the public.