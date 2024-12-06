Lawmakers in California evacuate State Capitol due to a possible threat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - California lawmakers were told to evaucate the State Capitol Friday due to a possible threat.

The message to evacuate went out just before 9:00 a.m. Pacific. However, no details about the reported threat were shared.

People were then ushered out of the O Street building and the Legislative Office building out of an abundance of caution.

Law enforcement officials are still investigating to determine if the threat is credible.

Staffers are being told to work remotely until the situation is resolved.

The capitol was also evacuated last May when a suspicious package was delivered to the ninth floor with a message claiming the package contained anthrax. It was later determined no anthrax was present.