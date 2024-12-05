Magnitude-7.0 earthquake briefly triggers tsunami warning

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An earthquake ruptured off California's coast Thursday morning, briefly triggering a tsunami warning for the coast of Northern California and Southern Oregon.

The magnitude-7.0 earthquake hit about 62 miles west of Ferndale, California, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

A tsunami warning was issued for the coast from Central California to Oregon. That warning was canceled just before noon Pacific Time.

Humboldt County, the community on land closest to the epicenter, reported no injuries or fatalities so far, but about 10,000 people there were without left without power.

The quake ruptured in the Mendocino fault zone, at the intersection of three tectonic plates: The Pacific, North American and Juan de Fuca plates.