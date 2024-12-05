Skip to Content
California News

Magnitude-7.0 earthquake briefly triggers tsunami warning

By ,
today at 2:18 PM
Published 2:55 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An earthquake ruptured off California's coast Thursday morning, briefly triggering a tsunami warning for the coast of Northern California and Southern Oregon.

The magnitude-7.0 earthquake hit about 62 miles west of Ferndale, California, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

A tsunami warning was issued for the coast from Central California to Oregon. That warning was canceled just before noon Pacific Time.

Humboldt County, the community on land closest to the epicenter, reported no injuries or fatalities so far, but about 10,000 people there were without left without power.

The quake ruptured in the Mendocino fault zone, at the intersection of three tectonic plates: The Pacific, North American and Juan de Fuca plates.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content