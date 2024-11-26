Raw milk recalled due to bird flu, shoppers react

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The raw food batch in question comes from Fresno County, and California health officials detected Avian influenza, or H5N1 Bird Flu, and called for a voluntary recall.

Some health food store shoppers and raw milk drinkers shared their reaction Monday afternoon.

"I've always drank raw milk because it is not pasteurized. It has all the good bacteria as well as the bad...which is why they are saying this might be a batch with bad bacteria, but I don't know what to think about that, although I say...don't stop drinking raw milk because it is really good for you. It is really healthy for you. It is one of the healthiest things you can have." Tammy Lacock, Raw Milk drinker

"I actually think Bird Flu is real and I am really not ready for the next pandemic. I am not looking forward to it, so I follow the science," said Claudia Taylor, a shopper.

Pacific Health Food will get reimbursed for voluntarily taking the batch in question off its shelves.

Santa Barbara County's Public Health director says they had a call with the California Health Department about the issue Monday morning.

Again, they say no illnesses have been reported, but urge people to return the product to the store.

They like to recommend pasteurized milk that goes through a heating process that kills bacteria, including the flu virus.

