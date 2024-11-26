Skip to Content
Health officials warn about Bird Flu found in raw milk

By
today at 5:24 PM
Published 5:39 PM

Calif. (KYMA, KECY/ CBS) - Health officials in California have issued a warning after a batch of raw milk tested positive for bird flu. The milk, produced by Raw Farm of Fresno County, has not been linked to any reported illnesses. However, authorities are urging consumers to avoid drinking it as a precaution.

Raw milk, unlike pasteurized milk, is not heated to eliminate bacteria and other harmful pathogens. Public health experts have long advised against consuming raw milk due to the risks of disease.

The affected batch was sold only within California, as raw milk cannot legally be distributed across state lines.

Following the recall, Raw Farm announced that its milk is now testing negative for bird flu.

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

