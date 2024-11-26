Gas station canopy falls, crushing two cars

MARINA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A gas station canopy collapsed, crushing two cars in Marina, California.

It happened around 7:30am Monday at a Valero gas station just as strong winds were moving through the area, but it's unclear if that contributed to the collapse.

First responders say that one vehicle belonged to an employee and the other to a customer who ran inside the gas station just before the canopy came crashing down.

Thankfully, there were no injuries.

The official cause of the collapse is still under investigation.