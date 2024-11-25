Two people rescued after their vehicle drives into the water

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two people were rescued after their vehicle drove into the water in California on Sunday.

Officials say they are not sure how far the vehicle drove into the water at Marina Del Rey in Los Angeles County.

There were only two passengers inside the vehicle at the time of the incident; both had received medical treatment.

At this time, their injuries are unknown, and the car was eventually pulled from the water.

No further information has been released.