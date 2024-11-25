Skip to Content
California News

Two people rescued after their vehicle drives into the water

By ,
today at 6:20 AM
Published 6:28 AM

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two people were rescued after their vehicle drove into the water in California on Sunday.

Officials say they are not sure how far the vehicle drove into the water at Marina Del Rey in Los Angeles County.

There were only two passengers inside the vehicle at the time of the incident; both had received medical treatment.

At this time, their injuries are unknown, and the car was eventually pulled from the water.

No further information has been released.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content