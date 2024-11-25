500 hotel workers in San Francisco go on strike

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - San Francisco Marriott Marquis Hotel staff are on the picket line, according to union officials.

About 500 workers went on strike Sunday morning, joining workers at the Grand Hyatt San Francisco, Hilton San Francisco Union Square, Marriott Union Square, Palace Hotel and Westin St. Francis, where workers represented by UNITE HERE Local 2 are already on strike.

Local 2 officials said, in a press release, that the strike now includes 2,500 housekeepers, bellhops, cooks, dishwashers, servers, bartenders, and more.

The strike has been going on since September 22 as workers demand better wages, affordable health care and the restoration of jobs cut during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marriott told NBC Bay Area it will remain open as workers strike.

The company also noted that it remains available to meet with the local union negotiating committee to reach an agreement that is fair to all parties.