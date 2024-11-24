California teen killed in hit & run, investigation ongoing

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A 16-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in a parking lot at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium Friday in what authorities described as a possible case of road rage.

Just one day after a 16-year-old was tragically killed in a crash, a group of teenagers were seen riding bikes in the same BMO Stadium parking lot where it happened.

Authorities say the teen was among 40 bicyclists riding near the stadium around 4:40pm Pacific when an argument broke out between the group and a driver.

They say the bicyclists moved south on figueroa street and entered the stadium's closed parking lot, where the driver followed them.

According to the chp, the driver accelerated towards the group, hitting the 16-year-old, then drove off without stopping.

The teenage boy died from his injuries.

"It's crazy, it's sad," said Adrian Lona, a Los Angeles resident.

A makeshift memorial stands near the site of the crash, as the community grapples with the loss.

"A 16-year-old kid that can't even be brought back. His parents can't even call him, talk to him, see him," Lona expressed.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage in the area.

"I think he should be punished and hopefully he's found because that's not acceptable at all. Especially over a little kid," Lona remarked.

A life cut short in a senseless act of violence.