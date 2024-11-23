Heavy rain in San Jose leaves many without power and impacts some holiday events

SAN JOSE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Heavy rain in San Jose Friday may have caused some power outages, but did not prevent residents from enjoying some holiday fun.

The rain came down hard near San Jose City Hall as the atmospheric river made its presence felt around the city and other parts of the South Bay, with the rain also impacting traffic during the evening commute along Highway 17.

"We just got home from work and we were just about to relax, watch some TV and then all of a sudden lights went out," said Kyle Bierro, a San Jose resident.

The weather possibly played a role in a power outage on the area of The Alameda and W. Hedding Street in San Jose, leaving residents, like Bierro, in the dark on this rainy night.

"We got plenty of flashlights, so we got plenty of light, but no power," Bierro shared.

The rain also impacting holiday events. The Christmas in the Park Drive Through Light Show in San Jose, not seeing many drivers, and Enchant Christmas at Paypal Park saw a smaller crowd size on opening night as a result of the storm.

"Somewhat, people are always going to, you know, look to the weather and decide whether they're you know. They're going to come out or not," said Brian Davis, an event organizer.

But the rain didn't stop those in attendance at Paypal Park from enjoying some holiday cheer.

"We were thinking of changing the date, but we honestly just figured, like, probably with the weather there would be as many people so we could get to do more things," said one attendee.

"I think it's fine. I think it's part of the fun. You know, it is the weather...we [can't] control that and we're just here to have fun," said another attendee.