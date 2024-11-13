Bay Area man wins Dev Patel lookalike contest

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Hundreds of fans of Dev Patel gathered for a lookalike contest held in the movie star's honor in San Francisco's Dolores Park on November 10, local media reported.

Footage published by @bombatitita shows the crowd cheering for the various contestants.

Jaipreet Hundal from San Jose proved a convincing winner. He took home a novelty check for $50 and a Monkey Man statue, according to NBC Bay Area.

Video shows Hundal accepting his prizes, and disappointing some women in the crowd who asked him if he was single.