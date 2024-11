At least 12,000 residents around Fresno were left without power.

The strong winds kicked up massive dust clouds across Central California. The weather created dangerous travel conditions for drivers.

HANFORD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A dust storm knocked out power and caused significant damage to parts of California on Monday.

