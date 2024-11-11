NAACP chapters around the Bay Area denounce racist text messages sent after the election

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - NAACP chapters around the Bay Area, including San Francisco and Oakland, are denouncing racist text messages sent to Black people across the country the day after the election.

San Francisco Unified says its students were among those who got those disturbing messages.

Community leaders say the district is now partnering with them to make sure students feel safe and supported.

People gathered at Third Baptist Church Sunday out of worry and anger.

"Those texts are so vicious, vile and violent," said Reverand Amos Brown, President of the NAACP San Francisco Chapter.

Brown, a San Francisco civil rights icon, is referring to disturbing text messages sent to Black people around the country and in the Bay Area the day after the election.

The messages varied, but the theme was consistent: Telling recipients they've been selected to pick cotton.

"I'm from a rural area of the south. I didn't pick cotton. So, I know good and well we're not going to allow our babies to be talking about picking cotton," said Cynthia Adams, President of the NAACP Oakland Chapter.

Among the recipients: San Francisco Unified Students.

"We gotta protect our children, protect our communities," Brown expressed.

Brown says students who got those texts tell him they feel unsafe and isolated.

In response, the NAACP is partnering with San Francisco Unified and the city in an effort to support Black students.

"We gotta get the community around them, making sure we're not only helping with their learning, but we're mentoring them on a consistent basis," said Jonathan Butler, First Vice President of the NAACP San Francisco Chapter.

"Make sure that those children know that somebody cares about them and that they are not alone," Brown added.

As for the messages, the FBI is investigating, but has no updates to share.