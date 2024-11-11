California authorities hold meeting for those affected by Mountain Fire

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Law enforcement, fire and county officials hosted a community meeting over the weekend for those affected by the destruction of the Mountain Fire.

"Bedrooms, home office, two bathrooms where you see tile," said Clay Carter, whose home was burned down.

Carter walked through his property on Old Coach Drive, near Goldenspur Drive, in Camarillo, describing what the fast-moving fire destroyed. Carter and his wife had moved in 14 months ago, and they've spent the past few days sifting through the rubble.

"This is the only thing important to me that was found and it's my class ring from college...1984," Carter shared.

Similar to other properties that burned down in the area, very little survived the fire, so finding small treasures in the ashes is even more valuable for Carter.

"Means more to me now...kinda came through," Carter expressed.

While Carter and his wife figure out what's next, they're grateful to know they won't be alone as they've had an overwhelming amount of support pour in from friends, co-workers, and family.

"It's not just that they reached out, but how generous they've reached out its just unbelievable...A renewal of hope about the world and society," Carter remarked.

At Ventura County Fire Station 54 in Camarillo, the community came together with county agencies and local leaders for an update on the fire and to understand the resources available.

"We're here to listen and we want people to know, our community to know we work here we live here and we're here for them," said Andrew Dowd, Public Information Officer (PIO) for the Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD)

Another community meeting is planned for this Wednesday, and that will focus on the recovery efforts.