SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites into orbit

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched a new batch of Starlink satellites into orbit Saturday.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 20 Starlink internet satellites lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California just after 10:00pm Pacific.

The rocket's first stage came back to Earth eight minutes later, touching down on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" in the Pacific Ocean.

The Falcon 9's upper stage continued carrying the satellites to low Earth orbit for deployment.

According to SpaceX, this was the 11th launch and landing for this particular booster.