Skip to Content
California News

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites into orbit

By ,
today at 9:25 AM
Published 9:33 AM

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched a new batch of Starlink satellites into orbit Saturday.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 20 Starlink internet satellites lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California just after 10:00pm Pacific.

The rocket's first stage came back to Earth eight minutes later, touching down on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" in the Pacific Ocean.

The Falcon 9's upper stage continued carrying the satellites to low Earth orbit for deployment.

According to SpaceX, this was the 11th launch and landing for this particular booster.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content