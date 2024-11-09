Brush fire in San Diego County forces evacuations and threatening homes

FALLBROOK, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A brush fire sparked Friday afternoon in Fallbrook, California.

The Garden Fire was reported at 1:30pm and had initially threatened homes and prompted evacuations.

San Diego fire crews said the fire was moving very quickly due to dry brush and wind pushing it.

All evacuation orders and warnings were lifted by 9:00pm with at least one structure appearing to be destroyed by the fire.

As of around 8:00am Saturday morning, the fire was close to 50 acres and 40% contained.

There are no injuries reported at this time and the cause of the Garden Fire is under investigation.