Skip to Content
California News

Brush fire in San Diego County forces evacuations and threatening homes

By ,
today at 11:01 AM
Published 11:09 AM

FALLBROOK, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A brush fire sparked Friday afternoon in Fallbrook, California.

The Garden Fire was reported at 1:30pm and had initially threatened homes and prompted evacuations.

San Diego fire crews said the fire was moving very quickly due to dry brush and wind pushing it.

All evacuation orders and warnings were lifted by 9:00pm with at least one structure appearing to be destroyed by the fire.

As of around 8:00am Saturday morning, the fire was close to 50 acres and 40% contained.

There are no injuries reported at this time and the cause of the Garden Fire is under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content