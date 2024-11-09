Skip to Content
California News

Animal shelter in California rescues 80 ducks from fires

By ,
today at 11:09 AM
Published 11:28 AM

CAMARILLO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Ventura County Animal Services said 80 ducks were brought to their shelter in Camarillo, California, on Thursday, November 7, to keep them safe from the Mountain Fire threatening the area.

Footage released by Ventura County Animal Services on Friday shows a bevy of quacking ducks being ushered into a fenced-in space.

As of Saturday, the fire had burned 20,630 acres, destroyed dozens of homes, and was 17% contained, according to the latest information published by Cal Fire.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content