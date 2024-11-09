Animal shelter in California rescues 80 ducks from fires

CAMARILLO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Ventura County Animal Services said 80 ducks were brought to their shelter in Camarillo, California, on Thursday, November 7, to keep them safe from the Mountain Fire threatening the area.

Footage released by Ventura County Animal Services on Friday shows a bevy of quacking ducks being ushered into a fenced-in space.

As of Saturday, the fire had burned 20,630 acres, destroyed dozens of homes, and was 17% contained, according to the latest information published by Cal Fire.