Three people dead, two others hospitalized following house fire

today at 6:36 AM
TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Three people were killed and two others hospitalized after a fire broke out inside of a Temple City home on Sunday.

The blaze was reported at around 4:50pm at a one-story residence in the area of Sultana Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD).

Though crews were able to extinguish the flames within half an hour, they reported that three people were found dead inside the home.

Two others were rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

