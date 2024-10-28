Skip to Content
California News

One person dead, five others injured in Halloween party shooting in California

By ,
today at 5:55 AM
Published 6:07 AM

REDDING, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least one person was killed and several others were injured following a shooting at a large Halloween party in California on Sunday.

Police were called to the scene in Bella Vista shortly after 1:00am.

They say an 18-year-old man was found dead at the scene and five others adult victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

According to authorities, three people were also arrested for resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Authorities also noted that there was underage drinking at the party and the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control was notified of the incident.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content