One person dead, five others injured in Halloween party shooting in California

REDDING, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least one person was killed and several others were injured following a shooting at a large Halloween party in California on Sunday.

Police were called to the scene in Bella Vista shortly after 1:00am.

They say an 18-year-old man was found dead at the scene and five others adult victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

According to authorities, three people were also arrested for resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Authorities also noted that there was underage drinking at the party and the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control was notified of the incident.