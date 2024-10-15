Skip to Content
San Diego Zoo launches Panda Cam to people across the globe

SAN DIEGO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The San Diego Zoo launched its new live panda camera on Tuesday.

People around the globe are now able to virtually connect with pandas Xin Bao and Yun Chuan through the camera.

Xin Bao is a four-year-old female panda and Yun Chuan is a five-year-old male.

Viewers can enter their world and watch as the pandas tumble, climb, explore, nap, and munch on bamboo across their dynamic habitats.

Zoo officials say Xin Bao and Yun Chuan have acclimated beautifully to their bamboo-filled homes, and now they can be observed from anywhere at anytime as the giant panda cam is available 24-7.

Tuesday's news comes on the same day two more pandas arrived at their new home at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

To watch the pandas, click here.

