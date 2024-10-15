California girl makes her mark in as a Mariachi singer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - She's only seven-years-old, but a Bakersfield girl is already making her mark in Mariachi.

No lyrics or music is needed for little Alessandra Gutierrez, who sings Mariachi songs from the heart. One hidden talent that came out by chance.

"Last year, we went on a trip to Guadalajara, I kind of bribed her I said if you sing with the Mariachi while we're out there, that I would give her $100 dollars. We went to a restaurant, there was a Mariachi there, and I called them over, and then this one grabs a chair stands up on it, and just goes to town." Miguel Gutierrez, Alessandra's father

Just a year after that, Alessandra was competing at a national level, but she shares what happened just as she was starting her performance: "And then the music turned off, and then I just started doing a cappella."

With her quick thinking, also came amazed reactions from the public.

Alessandra's family believes that helped her win, showing her adaptation skills while she made the song her own, holding notes longer than the original track. Now, she's on to take the Mariachi world by storm.

"Being that she's so young and she's already done so much in this one year. Somehow, she's got something very special in her that's just developed," said Denise Gutierrez, Alessandra's mother.