Retailers across the country offer Halloween deals

LOS ANGELES (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Many retailers, including Amazon, Walmart and Target, are starting to offer major deals for the holidays. That includes discounts on Halloween related items.

The Meza family is going big this Halloween and looking to make this holiday special. Little Frankie is the reason why he's having a Halloween-themed birthday party when he turns five at the end of the month.

"There is a no budget this year," said Isrrael Meza.

Halloween shopping exploded during the pandemic hitting a record last year. This year, the National Retail Federation (NRF) expects spending to tick down, but still add up to its second highest total ever.

Americans plan to spend an average of $103.63, and almost half said they got started before October.

"We've seen the consumer come out earlier than ever," said Nikki Balles with Spirit Halloween.

Balles says sales for Halloween-related items and decorations are on the rise, from simple signs to pricey anamatronics.

"They're putting things out on their yard. Now they're decorating their home. They're decorating their offices. Schools are having parties," Balles shared.

As for costumes, she says outfits from movies and TV shows are big sellers with kids. But plenty of adults are also getting in on the act and costumes for couples are popular.

"My fiance is probably going to want to match. Last year, she was Harley Quinn and I was the Joker last year," said Ian Meighan, a shopper who says she's buying multiple costumes because he's attending multiple parties.

Mia Serna is also doing the same saying Halloween is her favorite holiday while adding, "[It's] just any reason to stay a kid and never grow up."

And she's not alone, one in three people also say Halloween is their favorite holiday.